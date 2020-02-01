Andhra Govt Launches 'YSR Pension Kanuka' Scheme To Deliver Pension At People's Doorstep

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a doorstep pension delivery scheme across the state, under which, various welfare pensions is being delivered at the doorstep of the pensioners. The state government said that it has taken up the "YSR Pension Kanuka" initiative to end the struggles of old people who find it difficult to go to the pension office.

Disabled Pensions will be Rs 3,000 per month

Also, the age for old age pensioners (OAP) has been reduced from 65 to 60 years. With the increase in the pensioners, the list of beneficiaries has gone up to 54.64 lakh this year. The Disabled Pensions (DP) will be Rs 3,000 per month, while the CKDU/Dialysis Pensions will receive Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, the state government has said.

The volunteers equipped with smartphones and with biometric information of the beneficiaries will deliver the pension at the doorsteps for greater transparency. Out of Rs 15,675.20 crores earmarked by the government for the programme, Rs 1320.14 crore has already been released for the first month to be paid on February 1, as per an official statement.

YSR Pension Kanuka was specially implemented in Andhra Pradesh state to provide financial support for the older people, widows, handicapped people, transgender, and all the economically backward candidates. This programme has been introduced as part of the election manifesto by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for YSR Pension Kanuka

To extend the Social Security Pensions, Government has revised the eligibility norms:

Total family income should be less than Rs. 10,000 per month in rural areas and Rs. 12,000/- per month in urban areas.

Total land holding of the family should be less than 3 acres of wetland or 10 acres of dry land or 10 acres of both wet and dry land together.

Monthly electricity consumption should be less than 300 units.

No family member should be Government employee or pensioner

The family should not own 4 wheeler (Taxi, Auto, Tractors Exempted)

No family member should pay income tax.

In urban areas, a family who owns no property or less than 750 sq ft built-up area.

