Farm Bills 2020: Chattisgarh CM Accuses PM Modi, BJP Leaders Of Misleading Farmers

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues are misleading farmers. His statement came after President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, gave his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament.

Before the President gave this assent, Baghel urged him not to sign the farm bills and demanded that the NDA government must take back these black legislations and ensure 'one nation, one market, and one price'

"PM Modi and BJP leaders are misleading farmers. We urge the President not to sign the farm bills that were passed in Parliament in an unconstitutional manner. We also demand that NDA govt takes back these black legislations and ensure 'one nation, one market and one price'," said CM Baghel.

He further said that the Union Government has brought legislation related to agriculture which is unconstitutional and contrary to the Constitution.

"Under the labor law, both the Center and the state can make labor laws in it, but what was passed by the central government in 2019 has also not been passed in the new bill. Labor law has also been enacted without taking the state into confidence," he added.

If there is any dispute in the mandis, it is decided in the mandis by making a committee but now if there is any dispute, a panel will be formed which will hear the matter and different dates will be assigned for that, the Chief Minister stated.

Farmers protests against the 3 bills

In the food bowl of India - Punjab and Haryana, 31 farmer organisations under aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a Bharat Bandh, taking to the streets to block highways. Farmers have also extended their 'Rail Roko' till September 29 against the bills and squatted on tracks at many places in Punjab. Similar protests are currently underway in Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu with farmers demanding rollback of the bills. In Tamil Nadu, farmers sat outside Collector's office in Trichy with human skulls, chained hands, and nooses around their necks to demonstrate against the Bills.

President Kovind Gives His Assent To All Three Farm Bills

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, gave his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament - Essential Commodities (Amendment) 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services Act 2020 and the Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020. Previously, Rajya Sabha's Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and a delegation of Akali Dal leaders met with the President separately, urging him to not sign these bills into law. BJP's oldest ally Akali Dal has already quit the NDA in protest to these Bills.

