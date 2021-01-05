Chennai Rains: Chembarambakkam, Red Hills' Gates To Be Opened, Flood Warning Issued

In view of the incessant rains lashing Chennai & its surrounding areas, the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department announced the release of excess water from the Chembarambakkam lake and issued a flood warning. Chennai experienced heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, forcing the water level at the Chembarambakkam lake to rise up to 25 cubic feet as opposed to its 24-cubic feet mark. Tamil Nadu's PWD announced the release of water from the Chembarambakkam lake to other water bodies in & around Chennai and Kanchipuram.

In a circular issued by the PWD, the Water Resources Department revealed that the water level in the Chembaramakkam lake had reached 23 cubic feet at 8 am on Tuesday following heavy rains. The Water Resources Department (WRD) informed that 500 cusecs of water will be released and issued a warning to areas such as Kavanur, Kundrathur and Tiruneermalai lying on the downstream of the lake. At the same time, the reservoir at Red Hills has also reached its maximum capacity of 21.20 feet and receiving an inflow of nearly 1,500 cusecs. 500 cusecs of water will be released from the reservoir while flood warning has been issued to areas in Vadakarai, Puzhal, Kosapur and Manali.

Rains lash Chennai

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed Chennai on Tuesday with parts of the city recording rainfall of up to 5 cm. While the stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded rainfall of 5cm and 6 cm respectively as on 8.30 am on Tuesday, other stations in the city such as Taramani, Kelambakkam, Kolapakkam and Anna University recorded rainfall of 5 cm. The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rains for Chennai and its surrounding areas for Wednesday.

