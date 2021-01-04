Producer KP Balu Passes Away After Suffering Heart Attack In Chennai

In a shocking turn of events, Kollywood producer KP Balu, who had produced several films including Prabhu’s Chinnathambi and Panchalankurichi, under his banner KP Films, passed away on January 1, 2021, in a private Chennai-based hospital. Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who is known for directing movies like Chennai 600028 II, Massu Engira Masilamani, among others, took to Twitter and mourned KP Balu's death. Venkat went to call Balu an "amazing human being" and also offered his deepest condolences to the family. "Miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi," he tweeted.

KP Balu passes away

A report by Pinkvilla mentioned that KP Balu was infected with COVID-19 and was getting his treatments done for the same at the hospital when he suffered a heart attack. The report added that the filmmaker's funeral took place today at 11.30 am at the E-Cemetery in Besant Nagar, Chennai. The news of his death sent shockwaves in the industry as many celebrities and popular faces from the entertainment took to social media to mourn the loss.

Aranmanai Kaavalan actor R Sarathkumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in the film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.” Meanwhile, Dr Dhananjayan BOFTA expressed shock after hearing the news of the producer's demise.

Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry. — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) January 2, 2021

Shocked to hear the news of Popular Producer #KBalu sir passed away today. Very sad. Rest in Peace Balu sir.



தயாரிப்பாளர்

KB FILMS பாலுவின்

இறப்பு செய்தி

பெரும் அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது

என் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்கள் 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nez2Zlxsxy — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) January 2, 2021

KP Balu was the owner of Kollywood production house titled KP Films. Some of the films that were produced under his banner include Chinnathambi, Panchalankurichi, Janagraman, Pandithurai, among others. Janagraman and Pandithurai feature Sarathkumar in the lead role. Replying to Sarathkumar's tweet, a user wrote, "வேளச்சேரி கிழக்கு பகுதி சார்பாக ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறோம் ஆத்மா சாந்தியடைய இறைவனிடம் துவா செய்கிறேன்," which roughly translates to, "Deep condolences on behalf of the eastern part of Velachery. I pray to the Lord for peace of his soul."

