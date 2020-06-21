Chennai's Amma Canteen Resumes Service Of Distributing Free Food Amid COVID Lockdown

Following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami's orders, the Amma Canteen in Chennai's KK Nagar area resumed its services of distributing free food to the people amid ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The ruling AIADMK's flagship Amma Canteens will provide free food for 12 days in Chennai and three neighbouring districts where the lockdown curbs are being tightened to prevent the spread of the infection. The free food distribution started on June 19 and will continue till June 30 under the Metropolitan Chennai Police limits.

On Thursday, Palainiswami recalled Amma Canteens, a pet scheme of late chief minister Jayalalithaa and run by local bodies, had given free food during the lockdown period till May 31 and announced its extension during the coming phase.

Earlier Palaniswami on Monday declared that areas falling under Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts and under the city police jurisdiction, where the surge in COVID-19 cases remains unabated, will revert to stringent lockdown sans several relaxations from June 19 to 30. Two Sundays during the 12-day period shall just be short of total curfew with only milk supply and medical services exempted, he had announced. The four districts have the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in the state.

