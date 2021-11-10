Chhath Puja: President Kovind, PM Modi, Other Leaders Extend Wishes To Nation

On the eve of Chhath Puja on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi extended greetings to the people of India. The festival of Chhath Puja marks one of the oldest celebrations in the country. Its significance derives from the fact that it is used to offer 'Arghya' to the setting Sun.

President Kovind said, "On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad". PM Modi also extended his wishes on the occasion. He wrote in Hindi, saying, "Many best wishes to all of you on Chhath, the great festival of sun worship. May Chhath Maya bless everyone with good health and happiness".

Chhath Puja wishes extended by President Kovind and PM Modi on Twitter

"This festival is a unique expression of relations we share with Sun God and nature. May this festival strengthen our eternal relationship with nature that help us to protect our environment," Kovind said.

छठ पूजा के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। यह पर्व प्रकृति, विशेषकर सूर्य‌ व‌‌ जल पर हमारी निर्भरता‌ को स्वीकारने का भी अवसर है। मेरी कामना है कि यह त्‍योहार हमारी सांस्कृतिक विरासत को सबल बनाने के साथ-साथ पर्यावरण-संरक्षण के हमारे प्रयासों को भी सुदृढ़ बनाए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 10, 2021

सूर्योपासना के महापर्व छठ की आप सभी को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। छठी मइया हर किसी को उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सुख-सौभाग्य प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/JVZ7lTKWDn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021

Chhath Puja ceremonies and rituals

Chhath Puja honours the Sun God and draws visitors from Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh's neighbouring states. In Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express appreciation and seek their blessings. Devotees gather for the four-day occasion and take a ceremonial bath in rivers, ponds, and other bodies of water. The 'Nahai Khai' ceremony will take place on November 8, and the 'Usha Arghya' ritual will take place on November 11. (prayers to the rising sun). The principal ritual on November 10 will be the presentation of 'arghya' to the Sun God.

Early in the morning, devotees, along with their families and friends, offer Bihaniya Aragh at the Ganga ghat or any other holy water body. The devotees gather along the riverbank with their family and friends to offer bhorwa arghya to the rising Sun. Before returning home, those who worship Chatti Maiyya scatter thekua. People who are fasting break their fast by asking for blessings from the elders and then eating ginger with water. The rest of the Prasad that has been cooked is subsequently consumed. Throughout the celebration, females spend the night singing traditional Chhath songs. There is also a tradition of "Dandwat Pranam" at Chhath Puja. People who aspire to achieve something take an oath to visit the Chhath Ghat by lying down on the ground and saluting in simple cloth. By lying on his stomach and stretching both hands in "Pranaam Mudra," the devotee draws a circle line on the ground with a "Kanda," a type of stick easily found in the neighbourhood or in fields. After arriving on the Ghat after "Dand," the devotee bathes in the sacred river and worships Chatti Maiyya.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: PTI)