Chhattisgarh CM's Father Nand Kumar Baghel Granted Bail After Spending 3 Days In Jail

Nand Kumar Baghel, the father of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was granted bail by the Raipur court on Friday. The CM's father was detained on September 4 for reportedly making offensive remarks towards the Brahmin community. On Friday evening, the senior Baghel walked out of the prison after being three days in custody.

When Nand Kumar Baghel was detained on Tuesday, he did not request bail, and the court had put him in judicial detention for 15 days. Later, Gajendra Sonkar, his lawyer, filed a bail plea and requested an urgent hearing, the PTI report said.

"After hearing arguments, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Janak Kumar Hidko granted him bail today," Mr Sonkar said to PTI.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father was arrested on September 4. The Raipur Police registered a case against Nand Kumar Baghel (Chhattisgarh CM's father) for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community. The FIR against Nand Kumar Baghel was registered at DD Nagar Police under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505(1)(b) (intent to cause alarm).

Nand Kumar Baghel made derogatory comments against the Brahmin Community

Nand Kumar Baghel was earlier sent to 15-day judicial custody by a court in Raipur for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community.

In a complaint filed by the Sarv Brahmin Samaj, the outfit alleged that Nand Kumar Baghel had recently appealed to certain communities and asked them to boycott Brahmins by comparing them with foreigners. Nand Kumar Baghel had also urged people to not allow Brahmins to enter their villages. In the past, Chhattisgarh CM's father Nand Kumar was recognised popularly for vocalising his views publicly on matters that revolved around pro-OBC politics. Senior Baghel used the social media to propagate his views.

CM Bhupesh Baghel 'saddened' by his father's comments

The Chhattisgarh CM had acknowledged that he was aware of his father's remarks and stated, "The comments have hurt the sentiments of the class as well as social harmony and I am also pained by it."

CM Baghel also asserted that no one was above the law including his 86-year-old father. In a release, the CM claimed, "Action would be taken against him as per law."

Asserting that he has ideological differences with his father, CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Our political thoughts and beliefs are very much different. I respect him as his son, but as the CM, I cannot forgive him for such mistakes which disturb the public order."



