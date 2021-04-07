Chhattisgarh Encounter: Maoists Claim 'one Jawan In Custody', Urge Govt To Name Mediators 

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Wednesday released an official statement after the Bijapur attack in Chhattisgarh. They have claimed that '24 security personnel' have lost lives in the encounter on April 3. In addition, they also informed that 31 security personnel were injured. The CPI (Maoist) has also informed that one soldier is in their custody and they are willing to negotiate with the government for his release.

Maoists release official statement on Bijapur attack

In a two-page letter released by the Maoists' Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, they stated that over 2000 policemen had attacked to eradicate the Maoists following which there was a counter response. In addition, they have also claimed that four Maoists were killed in the encounter. Moreover, they have demanded that the state government should announce a mediator for the release of the lone jawan captured by them in the encounter. In the letter, the Maoists also added that 'Police Jawans' were not their enemies.

Amit Shah Meets Forces; assures victory against Maoists

In the aftermath of the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chhattisgarh to pay his tribute to the martyrs of the attack. In addition, he also met the injured jawans. Shah assured the forces that the fight against Maoists will be won in the end. Shah alsp vowed that the fight against Maoists will be will be intensified after the Bijapur attack.

On behalf of PM, & Central govt & the country, I pay tributes to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack. The country will always remember their sacrifice for taking the fight against Naxals to a decisive turn: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jagdalpur pic.twitter.com/udeqci127C — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

I want to assure the countrymen that this battle (against Naxals) will be intensified & we will win it in the end. We have successfully set up camps in interior areas in last few years, which has annoyed Naxals resulting in such type of incidents: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/b5xbLsWc7k — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

Both Central & state governments are working in tandem on two fronts -- intensify development works in tribal areas & fight against armed groups. I want to assure people of Chhattisgarh & the country that fight against Naxals will be intensified after this incident: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/vNGtP6mvHb — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

Forces ambushed by Maoists

The security personnel were on the lookout for Maoist commander Hidma, when they were ambushed by the forces on Saturday. This resulted in an encounter between both sides and they security forces were met with over 400 Maoists that fired upon the jawans. The combined forces of the DRG, CRPF, STF, and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. In addition, 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa, and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

