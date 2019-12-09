Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Reuses Plastic Bottles To Grow Plants

The Forest Department in Chhattisgarh has started an initiative to reuse single-use plastic bottles to grow saplings. The initiative was seen in the state's Ramanujganj nursery where plants were grown in such bottles. The nursery has also employed women who are growing these plants. The move follows a ban on the usage of plastic in the state and other parts of the country. Nurseries earlier used polythene bags to grow the saplings.

One of the women named Amarlata Minj told the media that the bottles are collected by them from the cities and brought to the nursery. These bottles are then cut into halves and used as planters in which the saplings are grown. Likewise, Nursery manager Lalan Sinha explained that after the administration banned polythene, they have adopted this new technique of reusing bottles. In order to plant the saplings, they cut the bottle and make two holes to pass a wire. Soil, cow dung and manure is kept in the bottle, the sapling is put in it and covered well, he said.

Increasing opportunities for women

District Forest Officer, Pranay Mishra told media that the eco-friendly method of preserving and growing plant saplings is also becoming a source of revenue for women of the region. Mishra said that flower pots have been created using these old plastic bottles. The Department plans to sell these plants to generate revenue for women employed in this work, he added. Moreover, the work doesn't require any skill and women are showing interest, Mishra said. These containers are estimated to be intact for two years. Women working for the initiative are paid full daily wages.

Chhattisgarh: Under an initiative by Divisional Forest officer Balrampur Pranay Mishra, waste plastic bottles are being used to plant & grow saplings at Ramanujganj nursery. He says "Prepared around 3000 plants. This also provides employment. We pay them on a daily basis" (07.12) pic.twitter.com/2XRkOOjo5o — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

(With inputs from ANI)

