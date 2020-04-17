Chhattisgarh Govt Launches Website For Home Delivery Of Fruits, Vegetables Amid Lockdown

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the online delivery website 'Cghaat' to provide home delivery of fruits and vegetables during the extended lockdown phase. Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Principal Secretary School Education Department, Alok Shukla and Deputy Secretary to the CM, Saumya Chaurasiya, were present on the occasion at Baghel's residence.

'Doorstep delivery of fruits and vegetables'

The website 'cghaat.in', has been developed by Chhattisgarh government's agency Chips. The fruit and vegetable vendors interested in providing services through this portal can register online and start providing home delivery against online orders placed as soon as they receive Collector's permission. This service is available free of charge to vendors.

Customers interested in purchasing from the portal can also register free of charge and choose the vendor of their choice. Apart from fruits and vegetables, other essential items such as milk, groceries, forest-produce, etc would also be delivered soon through the portal. The service has first been made available in Raipur city, but will soon be extended to other big cities in the state. The portal will come in to help people in maintaining physical distancing and will reduce the crowding at the shops.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on Thursday following their recovery, a health official said. With this, the number of patients cured of the infection has gone up to 23 in Chhattisgarh, while there are still 10 active cases left.

"Six patients, including two women, from Katghora town in Korba district, were discharged after they tested negative in two consecutive tests," a public relations official of the AIIMS told PTI. At present, 10 patients were undergoing treatment at AIIMS, he added.

Katghora, located around 200 km from Raipur, has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the State, with 24 cases reported there so far. India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,824 cases are active while 1,514 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 420 people have succumbed to the virus.

