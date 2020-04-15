Chhattisgarh: 7-year-old Child Donates Piggy Bank Savings To CM Relief Fund, CM Applauds

As the entire nation is fighting the novel Coronavirus in unity, children too are showing their solidarity during these difficult times. In a heartwarming incident during this grim time, a seven-year-old boy named Ishan from Ambikapur, North Chhattisgarh has donated his entire savings to the CM relief fund. Ishan has donated a total of Rs 911 to the CM relief fund.

CM praises the child, calls him 'source of inspiration'

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel applauded the kind act of Ishan and called the child as a source of inspiration for all. The CM further added that the child's contribution to the fight against the novel Coronavirus will be remembered for a long time. He also compared the child to the small creatures that helped Lord Ram to fight against Ravan in the mythology of Ramayan.

Chhattisgarh govt extends restrictions under sec 144

Soon after PM Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to extend the restrictions imposed in all districts of the state under CrPC section 144 till May 3, until the end of the nationwide lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. On the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the period of section-144 is being extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said.

Raipur Collector S Bharthi Dasan on Tuesday evening issued the order that section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, will remain effective till May 3, 2020, or further orders in his district, he said. Similar orders are being issued by collectors in other districts of the state, he added. Besides, foreign/country liquor shops, restaurants- hotels, bars, clubs will remain closed till April 21, he said. All registration offices will also be closed till April 21 in the state, the official added.

