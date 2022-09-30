Chhattisgarh Govt To Launch Helpline For Senior Citizens

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to launch a helpline for senior citizens to provide them necessary assistance and address their grievances, an official said on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made the announcement during the day to mark the International Day for Older Persons observed on October 1, the official from the state public relation department said.

Baghel has directed the chief secretary to take necessary steps after holding a discussion with the police and social welfare department to ensure that the service titled 'Siyaan (elderly person) Helpline' starts on statehood celebration day (November 1), he said.

“It is our moral responsibility to take care of our senior citizens. There is no effective mechanism to provide aid to particularly those elderly people whose children are working and living in other cities of the country or abroad, in emergency situations. This helpline will be more useful for them,” the chief minister said in a statement.

In Chhattisgarh, provisions have been made to provide senior citizens with security of life, property, medical care, shelter and legal security. Pension was also being provided regularly to the elderly through the Chief Minister Pension Scheme and Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, he said.

At least 31 old-age homes are being run in 23 districts of the state to provide free housing, food, clothing, medical and family environment to the destitute senior citizens, he said, adding that the aim is to set up such a facility in each district.

