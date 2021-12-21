Chhattisgarh: ITBP Demolishes Naxal Memorial Erected In The Jungles Of Rajnandgaon

In a major breakthrough, the 44th battalion of the Indo-Tibet Border Police Force (ITBP) in a joint search operation demolished a Naxal memorial. The troops along with Chhattisgarh Police destroyed the memorial erected in the jungles near Parvidih, Rajnandgaon district of Chattisgarh on Monday, December 20. The ITBP set up the joint operation following a tipoff they received about the memorial being constructed by Naxals.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police with the Chhattisgarh police demolished a Naxal memorial erected in the Rajnandgaon district. According to a senior officer, the ITBP troops of 44 Battalion got information regarding a memorial constructed by Naxals. According to the officer, the memorial was built for the people who were killed in police action or due to some other reasons in jungles near Parvidih located at Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra border.

A naxal memorial was demolished by the troops of 44th Battalion ITBP and Chhattisgarh Police in a joint search operations in the jungles near Parvidih, District- Rajnandgaon, Chattisgarh today.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/MmHXCP04sp — ITBP (@ITBP_official) December 20, 2021

“A joint team of ITBP and Chhattisgarh police went to the location in jungle and demolished the structure after a long search operation,” the officer added. The officer further added that the Naxals construct such memorials at places near their camps where they recruit and train young Naxals. The officer also informed that the troops had destroyed similar memorials in the past at various locations. This comes only days after, the ITBP recovered huge ammunition cache, stores, Naxal literature, materials, and other items near Hidkotola and Rajnandgaon districts in Chhattisgarh.

ITBP recovers ammunition and Naxal literature

Earlier on December 16, the 44th battalion of the ITBP in a joint search operation recovered huge ammunition cache, stores, Naxal literature, materials, and other items near Hidkotola and Rajnandgaon districts in Chhattisgarh. The operation was carried out based on specific inputs, the force had informed. The operation was carried out between Parvidih and Mispri near Hidkotola and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh", the ITBP had said.

This was not the first time when such search operations have been made by the ITBP. Earlier in November, the security forces recovered heavy firearms, IED components, Naxal literature, and many other items in the Rajnandgaon region. It was a joint operation carried out by the ITBP and the Chhattisgarh police. Maoist activities are also said to be very active in the districts of Chhattisgarh keeping the forces on alert.

Image: @ITBP_official_Twitter