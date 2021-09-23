Flaring the tensions between Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Health minister TS Singh Deo, Bilaspur police on Wednesday, filed an FIR against Congress Secy Pankaj Singh for allegedly manhandling a medical worker. As per the police, Singh was arrested based on CCTV footage from the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital after the victim filed a complaint. The investigation is underway.

Chhattisgarh police files FIR against state Cong secy

In response, TS Singh Deo's supporters staged a demonstration outside Kotwali PS to protest the FIR, alleging it was an 'act of revenge'. Talking about the case, Bilaspur MLA Shailesh Pandey said, "Police action is unfortunate. The action has been taken because we're supporters of TS Deo".

Chhattisgarh: Supporters of State Health Minister TS Singh Deo staged a demonstration outside Kotwali PS in Bilaspur yesterday to protest FIR against State Congress Secy Pankaj Singh for allegedly manhandling a medical worker



"It's (FIR) an act of revenge," Singh said

Recently, TS Deo Singh visited Delhi on a 'personal visit', reiterating that he has no plans of meeting the Congress high command. He said, "The situation is very different there. No election is going to take place in Chhattisgarh. The decision there will be taken based on other considerations." The infighting in Congress is due to TS Singh Deo's bid to pique CM Bhupesh Baghel, as per the party's 2.5-year promise.

Meanwhile, Congress state chief Mohan Markam refuted any 'political turmoil' in Congress saying, "Govt and party are working in synchronisation and whatever High Command tells us we will follow." Ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Chhattisgarh next week in a bid to smooth the political infighting happening in Raipur. As per sources, Gandhi may tour Bastar for two days and Sarguja for 1 day. While Deo has repeatedly hinted at his wish to be CM, Baghel on the other hand, has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so.

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in 2023.