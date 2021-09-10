Chhattisgarh Records 23 COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 10,04,820 on Friday with addition of 23 new cases, a health department official said.

No fatality on account of coronavirus was recorded during the day. The death toll thus remained unchanged at 13,558.

The number of recoveries reached 9,90,871 after 12 people were discharged from various hospitals and 16 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 391 active cases.

Raipur district reported five new cases, taking its case tally to 1,57,899, including 3,139 deaths so far.

Rajnandgaon district recorded three new cases.

With 19,867 samples being examined during the day, the total of COVID-19 tests done in the state went up to 1,26,31,050.

