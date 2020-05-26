Chhattisgarh Records Largest Participation In Forest Produce Collection Amid Lockdown

At a time when forest-based economic activities came to a halt throughout the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Chhattisgarh registered maximum participation in forest produce collection.

"On the same note, the revenue of forest dwellers is expected to be about Rs 2,500 crore. According to the data received from TRIFED, one lakh quintal forest produce has been collected in the state so far, for which collectors have been paid about Rs 30.20 crore," an official statement read.

As the factories closed down during the lockdown, unemployment deepened in the country. However, in Chhattisgarh, forest dwellers were employed in gathering forest produce and providing forest cover in this crisis. This has ensured smooth running of the economy, it said.

The state collects 15 lakh standard sacks of tendu leaves every year, proving employment to 12.65 lakh families. The value of tendu leaves has been increased to Rs 4,000 per standard bag by the state government, giving them a direct benefit of Rs 649 crore. The Chhattisgarh government has also increased the minimum support price mechanism for forest products from Rs 7 to 25.

Through the Forest Development Corporation, about 14,000 youths are being given employment through the construction of bamboo tree guards, bamboo furniture manufacturing, and planting of medicinal plants through the Vanaushadhi Board.

Plans to increase production

With the help of CFTRI Mysore, the State pans to produce Mahua-based energy bar, chocolate, pickle, sanitiser, amla-based dehydrated products, tamarind candy, Jamun juice, bell sharbat, bell marmalade, chironji, and cashew packets.

The move is expected to employment to more than 5,000 families. The income of forest dwellers has increased significantly due to the collection of minor forest produce.

"Tea plantations in Jashpur and Surguja districts directly benefit the beneficiaries. During the crisis of COVID-19, 1,000 women have got employment through the sewing of 50 lakh masks. In the current year, about 12 thousand women have received an additional income of Rs 3.23 crore from the primary processing of tamarind. In order to increase the income of the forest dwellers, 18.56 lakh fruitful and beneficial varieties of saplings were planted on their own land of 10,497 forest dwellers in 2019," the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image for representation)