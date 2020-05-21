Chhattisgarh Govt To Launch Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana; Sonia & Rahul Gandhi To Attend

Chhattisgarh government under the Chief Ministership of Bhupesh Baghel will launch 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana' on Thursday, the former Prime Minister's death anniversary. The scheme is envisioned at benefiting 19 lakh farmers as Rs 1500 crore will be transferred online to their accounts as the first installment out of total Rs 5700 crores provisioned under the scheme.

Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be a part of the launch program of the scheme from Delhi via video conferencing.

Through this scheme, Rs 1500 crore will be transferred to the accounts of farmers through Direct benefit Transfer (DBT), as first installment the total provisioned amount of Rs 5700. During the inauguration interaction with the beneficiaries of the schemes will be also held, an official release by the state government informed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday reviewed the preparation for the inauguration of the scheme at his residence office with senior officials.

About Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana

The scheme will encourage farmers to cultivate crops as the State Government will provide paddy and maize cultivating farmers financial aid at the rate of maximum Rs 10,000 per acre from Kharif 2020 season, on the basis of the quantity procured through cooperative society. Under this scheme, 18 lakh 34 thousand 834 farmers will be provided Rs 1500 crore as the first installment for paddy crops. Nine lakh 53 thousand 706 marginalized farmers, 5 lakh 60 thousand small farmers and 3 lakh 20 thousand 844 big farmers will be benefitted, under this scheme, the press release informed.

Additionally for sugarcane crop, payment of FRP amount of Rs 261 per quintal and incentive and input support, amounting to Rs 93.75 per quintal, i.e. maximum Rs 355 per quintal, will be made depending on the quantity of sugarcane purchased by the cooperative mill in the crushing year 2019-20.

