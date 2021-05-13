Chhattisgarh Reports First 15 Cases Of 'Black Fungus', CM Bhupesh Baghel Takes Note

Chhattisgarh has reported 15 cases of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus infection on Thursday, who are currently being treated at AIIMS, Raipur. Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has taken the information of the infection seriously and has instructed the Health Department officials to ensure the availability of all the necessary medicines for the treatment of Black Fungus in all the districts of Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, in compliance with the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Controller of Food and Drug Administration of Chhattisgarh directed the drug inspectors posted in all the districts to ensure the availability of the drug Posaconazole and Amphotericin-B (all dosage forms, tablets, syrups, injections, and liposomal injections) in their districts and also obtain daily information on the currently available quantity of the said drugs from all wholesalers, stockists, C&F within their respective fields. Drug inspectors should issue necessary instructions in this regard to all drug establishments in their area.

Black Fungus Cases In Other States

Bihar reported its first case of black fungus infection as a 52-year old woman in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday got infected by it post COVID. She is now receiving treatment at Patna's IGIMS Hospital. Several cases of 'Black fungus' have also been reported in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat - with Maharashtra offering treatment of such cases.

Gujarat has so far reported over 100 such cases and some have even succumbed to it. The State governments have also set up separate wards for the treatment of Black Fungus. Surat Municipal Corporation Deputy Health Commissioner Ashish Naik said," Mucormycosis, a fungal infection, post-Covid complication. 25 cases reported in civil hospitals & 20 in other hospitals here. All had contracted COVID-19 before. 50% patients are from outside Surat."