Chhattisgarh Sets Up Mega Solid Waste Processing Plant; Achieves 100% Scientific Disposal

In a major step towards scientific disposal of solid waste, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday inaugurated the state's biggest solid waste processing plant in Raipur district, where 500 tons of garbage will be disposed every day, officials said.

The facility set up in Sakri village was inaugurated by CM Baghel through video conference from his official residence. A public relations department official said the state government is committed to ensure scientific disposal of waste in all cities.

The plant will be operated on public-private partnership (PPP) mode by the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and New Delhi- based private firm MSW Solution Ltd. The plant was constructed at a cost of around Rs 127 crore, while the project cost was nearly 197 crores. Nearly 500 tons of waste is expected to be disposed daily through scientific technique at the new plant. The waste will be used to produce fertilizer and fuel for cement factories. The plant can also produce 6 megawatts of electricity.

"The plant built at a cost of about 127 crores in village Sakri was dedicated to the public. Daily 500 tons of waste will be disposed of scientifically in this largest solid waste processing plant in Chhattisgarh," CM Baghel tweeted.

‘100 percent disposal of city waste’

In his address, the Chief Minister said, with inauguration of the plant, Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country, to dispose 100 per cent of the waste collected in any city through scientific methods. Almost 1,600 tons of waste is disposed each day through an integrated solid waste management system in Raipur and Bilaspur. The State’s various cleanliness initiatives, including mission 'clean city' as well as ‘swachhta didis’ in remaining urban bodies has helped in achieving the milestone.

"During the coronavirus crisis, citizens, public representatives and workers in the village, as well as cities, are fulfilling their duties and responsibilities commendably. But the crisis has still not come to an end. Hence, we cannot compromise on precautions. With the arrival of the rainy season, regular cleaning of ditches and drainages is necessary," CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

(With ANI inputs)