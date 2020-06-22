'Include Chhattisgarh In Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan': CM Bhupesh Baghel To PM Modi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, in a letter to PM Narendra Modi, demanded that the Centre include districts of the state under the recently launched 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan'. Baghel said neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha have been included in the campaign while Chhattisgarh has been excluded despite having geographical, economical and social similarities with these states.

The scheme was launched on June 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing in 116 districts of six states, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha, to provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers.

'All migrant labourers will be employed'

"Nearly five lakh migrant labourers returned in Chhattisgarh till now, still continuing to return in wake of COVID-19. It is necessary to provide immediate employment to migrant and state workers. By incorporating all the districts of Chhattisgarh in the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan', all the migrant labourers of the state will get employment and self-employment opportunities according to their interests and skills for earning," he wrote in the letter.

Baghel further wrote that about three-fourths of the state is extremely backward and forest area, where about 80% of the state's population is SC/ST and OBC. "About 90% of the total population of Chhattisgarh depends on agriculture and labour work for livelihood comprising unorganized sector, agricultural labourers and marginalized farmers. Bastar and Sarguja division of Chhattisgarh are tribal-dominated and there are also 10 aspirational districts in the state," the Chhattisgarh CM wrote in the letter.

The Chief Minister has expressed confidence that a quick decision will be taken in this regard for the benefit of migrant labourers of the state.

Coronavirus crisis in Chhattisgarh

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,273 with 139 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported from Korba, 21 from Janjgir-Champa, 17 each from Raipur and Balodabazar, 16 from Jashpur, 14 from Rajnandgaon, four from Gariaband, three from Durg, two each from Raigarh, Bemetara and Kanker and one each from Surguja and Balrampur, he said.

A total of 53 patients were discharged after recovery in the day, he said. "The number of active cases in the state is 841, as 1,421 people have been discharged after recovery while 11 others have died so far," he said.

(With agency inputs)