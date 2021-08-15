Chhattisgarh To Get 4 New Districts, 18 Tehsils: CM Bhupesh Baghel On Independence Day

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, August 15, addressed the people on the occasion of Independence Day and announced to create four new districts in the state and develop parks exclusively for women in all districts of the state known as 'Minimata Udyan'.

The CM further informed that the measures taken to curb the Naxal menace in the state were "showing encouraging results".

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर छत्तीसगढ़ की जनता को चार नये जिलों और 18 नई तहसीलों की ऐतिहासिक सौगात



विकास का छत्तीसगढ़ मॉडल आजादी के दीवानों के सपनों को कर रहा साकार: श्री भूपेश बघेल



Read More: https://t.co/jOdQgU9rpL pic.twitter.com/k3hvx5ysvd — CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) August 15, 2021

The CM said, "Taking the process of decentralization further, four new districts will be created - namely Mohla-Manpur, Sakti, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, and Manendragarh, while 18 new tehsils will also be formed".

With the creation of four new districts, the total number of administrative districts in the state will go up to 32.

CM announces many schemes

In another announcement, the CM said that the government has decided to remove the age limit for admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in colleges. He stated that under the prevailing system, there is an age limit for admissions in colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The age limit will be removed in the interest of the youth seeking to pursue higher education.

To further ensure relief for the public from the complexities of revenue-related work, CM said the process of ownership transfer of land will be simplified. He also said the 'Mukhyamantri Affordable Medicine Scheme' is renamed as 'Shri Dhanwantri Yojana' is underway in urban areas. The scheme is aimed to provide medicines at concessional rates to the people of the state.

CM on eliminating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

Explaining the success of the state in curbing Naxalism, CM Baghel said, under the 'Bastar Fighters' battalion, new recruitment of 2,800 personnel will be done. As many as 63 fortified police station buildings are being constructed in Naxal-affected districts, adding that an action plan for modernization of the police force has also been approved. Currently, the emergency helpline service 'Dial 112' is available only in a few districts including Raipur but now it will be extended to the entire state, the CM said.

Chhattisgarh CM on Independence Day

Speaking on India's Independence Day, CM Baghel said, It is an irony that even while observing the country's freedom, there are some forces that undermine the foundations of peace, non-violence, and communal harmony, are nurtured would tantamount to understanding the "values of our freedom.

The CM said, "It was our need then to follow the path of fraternity that ensured social, economic and political justice to all citizens, freedom of expression, belief, religion and worship, equality of status and opportunity, the dignity of the individual and unity and integrity of the nation, and we need it even today".

He added, "Today, we once again take the pledge that we will follow principles of the Constitution and the path of Gandhi-Nehru-Ambedkar, no matter how difficult and full of challenges it may be".

Image: TWITTER