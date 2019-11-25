Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad Infamously Known As 'Den Of Naxals' Witnesses Rise In Tourism

With the drop in Naxal-related violence in Chattisgarh, the state has witnessed a formidable increase in tourism especially in Abujhmad which is infamously known as the 'Den for Naxals.' Owing to the beautiful nature and wildlife, the area affected by the Naxals has now started witnessing a jump in the number of tourists visiting the area.

138 per cent rise recorded as compared to data in 2017

As per the data compiled by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) by keeping a track on the number of vehicles, a massive rise in tourists visits has been recorded. An increase of approximately 77% has been witnessed as compared to the average number of bikes crossing the Indrawati Bridge from 2018 to the present number in 2019 whereas around 138 per cent increase has been recorded from 2017 to 2019. The CRPF data said that that there has been 87 per cent increase in the average number of cars visiting the Indrawati bridge and Satdhar waterfall from 2018 and 221 per cent increase from 2017. It also added that the force has seen a jump of 36 per cent in the average number of jeep/pickup for ferrying the passengers from Mangnar/ Malewahi/ Harakoder to Barsur.

The 195 Battalion of the CRPF has also released a short video in which tourists can be seen saying that there was a fear of visiting the waterfalls in Abujhmad area but now the things were getting back to normal. The data released by the force also complied data of tourists visiting Indrawati bridge and Satdhar waterfall to name a few. A CRPF officer deployed in the region while speaking to news agency ANI said that there has been a 94 per cent increase in the average number of tourists visiting Indrawati bridge, river bed, and the Satdhar waterfall from 2018 and 233 per cent increase from 2017. The government has been planning to develop multiple tourist spots in the area and as a result, the Abujhmad region has also witnessed massive construction.

(With ANI Inputs)