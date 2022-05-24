'Chhota Shakeel Is In Karachi' Confesses Gangster's Relative To ED In Dawood Gang Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim, questioned several aides of the absconding terrorist. During interrogation, Chhota Shakeel's relative, Salim Fruit, revealed that gangster Chhota Shakeel is in Karachi, Pakistan.

This comes after a Mumbai court on Friday sent gangster Chhota Shakeel’s brothers-in-law and alleged close associates, Arif Abubakar Shaikh and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, to 14-day judicial custody.

On May 13, NIA arrested Dawood Ibrahim’s alleged aides after conducting multiple raids in Mumbai and its suburbs. It is to be noted that Chhota Shakeel is a key member of the infamous D-gang, though his active status has been unclear for a number of years.

Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case investigation underway

According to the officials, Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, who is Chhota Shakeel's sister-in-law's husband and alleged close aide was quizzed for over nine hours by the central agency in the month of February and was later taken into the agency's custody. The interrogation comes as a part of ED’s probe into all angles of the money laundering case and the Dawood Gang members' involvement in it.

The agency is also looking at whether there is any use of these funds in political events or has any connection with any politician. ED also pulled up a builder for questioning in connection with the case.

Dawood Ibrahim's anti-India activities

Considered a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he became India's most wanted criminal when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400.

Along with his close aides, he escaped abroad and later settled down in Pakistan. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts.

He has been consistently linked to multiple terror organisations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Apart from terrorism he is alleged to have been involved in international betting and the match-fixing syndicate.