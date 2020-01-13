The Debate
Chidambaram's Suggestion To PM Modi Over CAA: Pick 5 Critics, Sit Across From Them

P Chidambaram released a series of tweets giving his 'suggestions' to Prime Minister Modi on how to further the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chidambaram

On Sunday, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram released a series of tweets giving his 'suggestions' to the PM on how to further the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying that he never takes 'questions from the media on the issue.' "PM talks from high platforms to silent audiences and does not take questions. We talk through the media and are willing to take questions from media persons," he tweeted. The former Home Minister in his tweet stated that the PM was not addressing any of his critics and that they were not even given an 'opportunity' to talk to him.

"PM is not talking to his critics. The critics do not have an opportunity to talk to the PM." 

Read: Chidambaram says 'JNU violence most clinching evidence that India descending into anarchy'

Chidambaram attacks Home Minister

Ever since Chidambaram has been given bail from the Tihar jail, he has not left any chance to attack the BJP government or PM Modi. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday had said that he has never seen anyone as 'innocent' as Indian people, who believe the 'claims' made by the government. Earlier Chidambaram had even attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and said that Shah did not answer a single question on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament and now he wants to challenge Rahul Gandhi for a debate on it. 

Read: Chidambaram questions Amit Shah over CAA, slams him for challenging Rahul Gandhi

'Only way out'

In his tweet, he said that 'the only way out for the PM' was if he sat down with his critics and addressed a televised question and answer session with them to help the citizens of India to derive their own conclusions. 

Read: Indians are innocents who believe govt claims: P Chidambaram

Read: Chidambaram admits 'UPA set up detention camps'; contrasts them with BJP camps

Published:
