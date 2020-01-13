Chidambaram's Suggestion To PM Modi Over CAA: Pick 5 Critics, Sit Across From Them

On Sunday, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram released a series of tweets giving his 'suggestions' to the PM on how to further the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying that he never takes 'questions from the media on the issue.' "PM talks from high platforms to silent audiences and does not take questions. We talk through the media and are willing to take questions from media persons," he tweeted. The former Home Minister in his tweet stated that the PM was not addressing any of his critics and that they were not even given an 'opportunity' to talk to him.

"PM is not talking to his critics. The critics do not have an opportunity to talk to the PM."

PM says that CAA is meant to give citizenship, not take it away. Many of us believe that CAA (in conjunction with NPR or NRC) will declare many persons as "non-citizens" and take away citizenship. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 13, 2020

Chidambaram attacks Home Minister

Ever since Chidambaram has been given bail from the Tihar jail, he has not left any chance to attack the BJP government or PM Modi. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday had said that he has never seen anyone as 'innocent' as Indian people, who believe the 'claims' made by the government. Earlier Chidambaram had even attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and said that Shah did not answer a single question on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament and now he wants to challenge Rahul Gandhi for a debate on it.

'Only way out'

In his tweet, he said that 'the only way out for the PM' was if he sat down with his critics and addressed a televised question and answer session with them to help the citizens of India to derive their own conclusions.

The only way out is for the PM to select five of his most articulate critics and have a televised Q and A session with them.



Let the people listen to the discussion and reach their conclusions on CAA.



I sincerely hope PM will respond favourably to this suggestion. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 13, 2020

