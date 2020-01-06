Chidambaram Says 'JNU Violence Most Clinching Evidence That India Descending Into Anarchy'

Congress leader, P. Chidambaram on Monday asserted that the brutal violence unleashed by 'masked mobs' in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday evening was evidence that the country was rapidly descending into anarchy. Calling the intelligence-gathering technique of the Delhi Police "pathetic", the Congress leader said that Commissioner of Police should be held accountable for the violence. On Sunday night, masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.

"The incident is the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It has taken place in the national capital in India's foremost university under the watch of the central government, the Home Minister, the LG and the Commissioner of Police," said Chidambaram in a statement. "We demand that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately," he added. Chidambaram added that the attack on students is the gravest act of impunity and demanded the perpetrators be arrested and brought to justice. "Nothing can be more shocking and shameful," Chidambaram added.

Congress on JNU violence

The Congress on Sunday blamed the BJP government for the attack on JNU students by masked miscreants, terming it a "state-sponsored mayhem", with Rahul Gandhi saying that it was a "reflection of fear" that "fascists in control of our nation" have of the students. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured JNU students at AIIMS and alleged that "goons" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were rampaging through universities' campuses and spreading fear among the students.

"The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted. On Twitter, Congress retweeted a tweet of the BJP where it condemned the violence, saying: "Condemnation means nothing when the actions of this govt have allowed this carnage to take place."

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that it was "deeply sickening" about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted "on their own children." "Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar condemning the violence accused the Left, Congress and AAP of 'deliberately creating an atmosphere of violence' in the country. Taking to Twitter, Javadekar in a video said, "We condemn the violence that took place in JNU yesterday. Some Congress, Communist, Aam Aadmi Party and some elements deliberately want to create an atmosphere of violence across the country and especially in universities. It should be investigated. From the past three days, the registration of the winter semester has been started, who were not allowing the registration process to happen. Who caused the damages to the servers? Who assaulted the students who were trying to register themselves for the last three days? The probe should be done in all this."

