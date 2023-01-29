China Occupied Land In 1962: Jaishankar Fact-checks Rahul On Border Clash; Slams Politics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday tore into the Opposition, setting the record straight that its claim of Indian territory being taken over by China was in fact occupied in 1962 during the war that took place when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister of India. On Rahul Gandhi's recent claims on the loss of land in Ladakh, Jaishankar indirectly slammed the Wayanad MP for spreading misinformation and misleading people for the sake of politics.

While speaking during the launch of 'Bharat Marg', the Marathi translation of his book 'The India Way' in Pune, the EAM said that leaders from certain political parties lack confidence in India while speaking about China (military stand-off) and provide wrong information on purpose.

Jaishankar's indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi

"Sometimes, they talk about some land, which was taken by China in 1962. But they will not tell you the truth. They will give you the impression that this thing happened yesterday," he said without taking names.

He added, "If you want to ask why they have no confidence, why are they misleading people, why they spread the wrong khabar (news) about China? How can I answer these questions? Because I know they are also doing politics. Sometimes they deliberately spread such news that they know is not true".

This came in connection with Rahul Gandhi's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the former had claimed in September 2021 that India gave "100 square kilometres of Indian territory" to China "without a fight," and had asked the government how it will be retrieved.

Jaishankar also said, "Sometimes some people say there is "Soch me kami" (lack of understanding) in him but in that case, he will approach the military leadership, Army, or Intelligence. I will not call the Chinese ambassador and seek information".

Notably, in 2017, when India and China were locked in a standoff on the border area abutting Bhutan, the Congress said Rahul Gandhi had met the ambassadors of the two neighbouring countries.

India's 'unusual neighbours': EAM Jaishankar

In reference to Mahabharata, EAM Jaishankar slammed China and Pakistan's friendship and spoke about a rules-based order. "Karan and Duryodhan (China & Pakistan) are violating rules-based order. Karan and Duryodhan's friendship did not benefit either of them or their families. It didn't make any positive impact on society. Moreover, it devoured their lives and caused massive destruction, irreversible damage and abysmal suffering to their kith and kin," he said.

By giving examples of Yudhisthira lying about Ashwathama's death, Jaishankar further explained "tactical adjustment".

China's efforts to reclaim and militarize disputed outposts in the South China Sea, its willingness to use coercion and intimidation along with other provocative actions undertaken to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims, undermine the peace and security of the region.

Notably, a rules-based order may generally be understood as a shared commitment by States to conduct their activities in accordance with an existing set of rules. The rules-based order is underpinned by a system of global governance that has developed since the Second World War.

(With agency inputs)