Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, October 21, that peace and tranquillity in border areas is a "sine qua non" for India and China to work together, and that New Delhi hopes Beijing will work with it to find a satisfactory resolution to the current issues while taking into account each other's sensitivities and interests. Shringla further claimed that developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh have seriously affected the peace and tranquility in border areas, which has undoubtedly had an influence on the broader relationship. The foreign secretary also mentioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement that the Asian century will be determined by India and China's ability to work together.

"For this to materialise, peace and tranquillity in the border areas is a sine qua non. He (Jaishankar) has also clearly articulated that development of our ties can only be based on mutuality -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests should guide this process. We hope that the Chinese side will work with us to bring a satisfactory resolution to the current issues so as to make progress on our bilateral relations keeping in view each other's sensitivities, aspirations and interests," Shringla stated, PTI reported.

Shringla also addressed areas of concern in the Sino-India trade relationship, such as the expanding trade gap and rising trade barriers, in his speech. As the world's greatest trade contributor and our largest trading partner, a greater understanding of China's economy is critical, according to Shringla.

India's relations with China have been on a positive trajectory since 1988

Following a violent conflict in the Pangong lake area on May 5, last year, a border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops erupted, with both sides rapidly increasing their deployment by bringing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy equipment. Both parties completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August and the north and south banks of Pangong Lake in February, following a series of military and diplomatic consultations. According to sources, each side has 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive zone, PTI reported. Furthermore, Shringla stated that India's relations with China have been on a positive trajectory since 1988, when the two countries re-established high-level interactions.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: mea.gov.in