Hindu Sena Defaces Chinese Embassy Sign In Delhi; 'China A Traitor; India-China Bye Bye'

Amid growing anti-China sentiments in the nation, Hindu Sena has defaced the sign board outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi. In the picture accessed by Republic TV, a man can be seen pasting a poster above the sign board of Chinese embassy saying: 'Cheen gaddar hai, Hindi Cheeni Bye Bye'. (China is a traitor, India China Bye bye).

This has taken place in the main diplomatic enclave of the national capital - Panchsheel Marg - and the India-China Bye Bye line is a parody of the Nehru-era 'Hindi-Cheeni Bhai Bhai' diplomacy.

After the clashes in the Galwan valley, a massive anti-China sentiment has swept the nation giving rise to campaigns calling for boycott of Chinese products. It started even before the clash when engineer turned education reformer Sonam Wangchuk urged Indians to boycott Chinese products and said — "Cheen ko Jawaab, Sena degi bullet se, Naagrik dengey wallet se (Answer to China will be given by soldiers with their bullets and citizens with their wallets)" amid its aggression and alleged complicity in masking the true nature and scope of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Army Commander-level talks

After 11.5 hours on Monday, the fourth set of talks Corps Commander-level talks concluded in Moldo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Sources stated that India demanded a return to status quo in April, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas.

China admits to Commander's fatality

Also on Monday, Chinese Army officials confirmed that their commanding officer was killed in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, as per sources. China had previously admitted they had casualties but had not revealed the numbers. US intelligence reports state that China has suffered at least 35 casualties.

Galwan clash

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Colonel were martyred when a violent faceoff took place last Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. 76 others suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged.

