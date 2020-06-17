NCW Chief Pledges & Appeals To Never Buy Anything Made-in-China, After Violent Clash

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday pledged to never buy anything made in China following the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh, on Monday.

Expressing pride in her forces, Rekha Sharma tweeted, "My Husband's regiment Bihar Regiment officer martyred in scuffle with China. I am sure he must have killed many before attaining martyrdom. Jai Hind jai Hind ki Saina." Shortly after this, she asked people to join her in boycotting all Chinese products furthering Sonam Wangchuk's ideology of giving it back to China 'with our wallets.'

I take a pledge this day, that I will not buy anything made in China hereafter...will you? — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) June 16, 2020

Violent clashes in Galwan area

The Indian Army on Tuesday issued an official statement as well clarifying that Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged in the Galwan area of Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on Monday night. The Army informed that apart from the 3 martyred soldiers, 17 troops who were critically injured during the clashes also succumbed to their injuries, taking the total number of martyrs to 20. "Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the official statement read. On Wednesday morning

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh. While at least 20 Indians soldiers were martyred, 43 casualties including dead and injured have also been estimated from the Chinese side as per chatter accessed by ANI.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks.

