China Suffered 43 Casualties At Galwan Valley Violent Standoff Along LAC: ANI Sources

During the violent standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh along the LAC, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is said to have suffered 43 casualties, as per ANI sources. However, journalists serving at Chinese state-run media, reported earlier on Tuesday that only five Chinese soldiers were killed while 11 were injured in the standoff. An official statement on the casualties suffered by the PLA is yet awaited.

Indian intercepts reveal that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in face-off in the Galwan valley: Sources confirm to ANI pic.twitter.com/xgUVYSpTzs — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

READ | India-China Faceoff: Army Confirms Disengagement At Galwan; 20 Soldiers Martyred In Action

Earlier on Tuesday, China called on India to not take any unilateral actions along the LAC, an international news agency reported. Responding to the spike in tension amid the de-escalation process that was underway, Chinese foreign ministry stated, "Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes."

"China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation," state owned media quoted the Chinese foreign ministry.

READ | India-China Violent Faceoff: China Issues Statement; Claims 'consensus' Violated At LAC

'China attempted to change status quo'

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs while issuing an official statement on the matter alleged that China "unilaterally attempted to change the status quo" at the Galwan valley. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, said, "On the late-evening and night of 15th June 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side."

Indian Army issues statement'

The Indian Army on Tuesday issued an official statement as well clarifying that Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on Monday night. The Army also informed that troops who were critically injured during the clash also succumbed to their injuries, taking the total number of martyrs to 20. "Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the official statement read.

READ | China Unilaterally Attempted To Change Status Quo: MEA On 'violent' LAC Standoff