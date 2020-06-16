India-China Violent Faceoff: China Issues Statement; Claims 'consensus' Violated At LAC

Responding to the violent standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) late on Monday evening, China has called on India to not take unilateral actions, as reported by an international news agency. Soon after, the Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement saying that Indian Army violated 'consensus'. It accused the Indian Army of crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers.

It is important to note here that the fulcrum of the standoff is the sanctity of the border, hence it is interpretive as to who violated whose territory.

"Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes," Chinese foreign ministry was quoted saying by Chinese state owned news portal.

Further, the Chinese foreign minister said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation.

A violent faceoff took place during de-escalation at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night in which a Colonel and two Jawans were martyred. Sources confirmed that there has been no firing and clash happened with clubs and stones. That there have been equal or more casualties on the other side has also been confirmed.

Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is holding a meeting with the CDS, the three service chiefs, and the External Affairs Minister.

The development comes days after India and China held Corps Commander level talks at Moldo and both the countries issued statements saying that they will ensure peaceful de-escalation.

India China border tensions

The recent border dispute between India and China first came into the forefront on May 9 when clash was reported between military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. Furthermore, on May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

With an aim to find a solution to the tensions, India and China held Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. Issuing a statement after 5-long hours of talks, New Delhi that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation and described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control' and both sides will resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels, and consequently, that there had been de-escalation and disengagement.

