Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Elderly Chinese Couple With Coronavirus Say Their Final Goodbyes; Leave Netizens Emotional

Rest of the World News

An elderly couple who were infected by coronavirus were saying goodbye to each other at the hospital and a heart-breaking video of them has now surfaced.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elderly couple

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a video of an elderly couple who were infected by the virus saying what could possibly be their finals goodbyes to each other at a hospital has gone viral. In the video, both the man and woman can be seen lying in hospital beds next to each other, and the man can be seen holding his wife's hand and whispering something to her. The old woman, on the other hand, seems to be in pain gasping for air.

READ: North Korea Making 'all-out Efforts' To Guard Against Coronavirus

Netizens were quick to flood with comments on the heartbreaking video. Some were moved to tears, while others prayed for the couple's speedy recovery/

READ: Hong Kong Confirms First Coronavirus Death; China Admits 'shortcomings & Difficulties' 

Some, however, seemed angry at the post. They termed the heartbreaking moment as a private one that should not have been filmed, and neither should it have been posted on the internet.

The death toll from the deadly virus has already reached to 425 and the infection cases from the virus have reportedly surpassed over 20,000.

READ: Punjab: Police Steps In To Get Man Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Admitted To Hospital

Global Health Emergency

As the disease continues to spread rapidly, the World Health Organization (WHO) had further warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak. WHO also announced the Global Health Emergency as officials abroad banned the Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending the airlines and halting the visa issuance and immigration facilities. 

The health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China. Macau has also denied entry to visitors from China's Hubei province unless they can provide documentation showing that they are not infected with the virus. The Macau government said that they will also not allow those who visited the province 14 days prior to their arrival.

READ: South Korean Woman Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Thailand Visit

READ: Taiwan Blames 'vile' China For Blocking Coronavirus Information

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TANHAJI BEATS DANGAL & DABANGG
BJP TAKES A JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
TWITTER REACTS TO COMICAL RUN OUT
SAMBHAL COUPLE'S TRICOLOUR WEDDING
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
MHA CLEARS AIR ON LOVE JIHAD