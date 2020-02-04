Elderly Chinese Couple With Coronavirus Say Their Final Goodbyes; Leave Netizens Emotional

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a video of an elderly couple who were infected by the virus saying what could possibly be their finals goodbyes to each other at a hospital has gone viral. In the video, both the man and woman can be seen lying in hospital beds next to each other, and the man can be seen holding his wife's hand and whispering something to her. The old woman, on the other hand, seems to be in pain gasping for air.

What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus in their 80s said goodbye in ICU, this could be the last time to meet and greet 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GBBC2etvV9 — 姜伟 Jiang Wei (@juliojiangwei) February 2, 2020

Netizens were quick to flood with comments on the heartbreaking video. Some were moved to tears, while others prayed for the couple's speedy recovery/

Heartbreaking! She is in angonal breathing and he is coming to terms she isn’t likely going to survive. No matter what language is spoken the tone and the expressions are the same when one questioning and perhaps coming to realize their love may not live. — mistress.rose.67 (@67Mistress) February 2, 2020

Heartbreaking. May God watch over each of them. Thank God they are together. — Jewel Juno (@JewelJuno) February 3, 2020

It’s heartbreaking. This is real and we need to know that these are real people with families and love for one another. Sorry. I was very touched. — Mary Joe (@marysynthia) February 3, 2020

Bless the staff for allowing them to be side by side. Heartbreaking. 😥 — Happy•N•Montana 🇺🇸 (@happynmontana) February 3, 2020

Oh no. Still praying for a full recovery. — Sklove (@marqsheen) February 3, 2020

Some, however, seemed angry at the post. They termed the heartbreaking moment as a private one that should not have been filmed, and neither should it have been posted on the internet.

Did they have to film her into the moment she began to fail? Ffs. — TeNuBamaMom (@ItsNotPersonal0) February 3, 2020

I'm sorry, but can you please take this down? There are some things in life that do not need to be shown on social media. And a dying couple saying their final goodbye is one of them. Please. Please have respect for this couple and take this down. Thank you. — August "Gimme Big & Structural Change" Cohen (@augustcohen_nyc) February 3, 2020

And you decided to record it — The president of the roblox xdxdxd (@bionkerss_) February 2, 2020

The death toll from the deadly virus has already reached to 425 and the infection cases from the virus have reportedly surpassed over 20,000.

Global Health Emergency

As the disease continues to spread rapidly, the World Health Organization (WHO) had further warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak. WHO also announced the Global Health Emergency as officials abroad banned the Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending the airlines and halting the visa issuance and immigration facilities.

The health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and several Asian countries besides China. Macau has also denied entry to visitors from China's Hubei province unless they can provide documentation showing that they are not infected with the virus. The Macau government said that they will also not allow those who visited the province 14 days prior to their arrival.

