Pictures: IAF's US-made Chinook Choppers Conduct High-altitude Operations At Siachen

Indian Air Force's American-origin Chinook helicopters have been undertaking operations in high-altitude locations at the Siachen glacier in Ladakh. The choppers were inducted into the Air Force service in March last year and were operationalized on February 21, 2020.

The Chinook choppers are used to transport loads such as heavy military equipment to high altitude areas along the borders with Pakistan and China in support of troops deployed there.

Sharing glimpses of the chopper, IAF tweeted, “Chinook CH-47F (I) has been undertaking high altitude operations in Siachin both by day and night.”

Operationalisation of IAF Chinook CH-47F (I)

Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries. It is a multi-role platform and is used for the transport of troops and material among other roles.

About Chinook choppers

The Chinook twin-engine tandem-rotor is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, which is used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment, and fuel. The all-weather capable aircraft can be used for humanitarian and disaster relief operations and in missions such as transportation of relief supplies and mass evacuation of refugees.

India has paid close to USD 1.5 billion for 15 of these helicopters which are being used for deploying troops and machinery at high-altitude locations. Chinook is one of the two helicopters other than the Apache attack choppers for which India had signed deals in 2015-16.

