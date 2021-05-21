'Chipko' Movement Pioneer Sundarlal Bahuguna Dies Of COVID-19; PM Modi Extends Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, highlighting that his 'simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten' and that it was a monumental loss for the country.

Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2021

Sunderlal Bahuguna Passes Away

Chipko movement pioneer Bahuguna died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Friday after battling COVID-19 for several days. He was 94. Born on January 9 in Tehri district, Bahuguna is considered the pioneer of the Chipko movement of the 1970s which he had launched along with dedicated environment conservationists like Gaura Devi to save forests. Conferred with the Padmavibhushan and many other honours for his pioneering work in the field of environment protection, Bahuguna also led the protests against the construction of the Tehri dam.

He had observed an 84-day fast and got his head tonsured in protest against the project which displaced a huge population rendering them homeless. He dug in his heels in protest against the project till the last minute. He had lost his own ancestral home due to the construction of the dam. He also protested against the erstwhile Tehri royals which landed him in jail. He was also one of the most vocal critics of luxury tourism in the Himalayas and the construction of hotels which according to him did irreparable harm to the fragile Himalayan ecology.