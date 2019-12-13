CISF Detected 10 Gold Bars Weighing About 10 Kg Worth Rs 3.60 Crore At Mumbai Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected ten gold bars worth approximately Rs 3.60 crore weighing about 10 kg at Mumbai Airport. Assistant Sub-Inspector Navdeep Singh of CISF noticed an opaque image inside the hand baggage of a foreign passenger during Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Terminal-2, Mumbai Airport on Friday at around 07:40 hrs. The bag was then referred for a thorough physical check.

On physical checking of the bag in presence of the said passenger, ten (10) gold bars weighing about 10 kg was found inside the bag. On enquiry, the passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying around the mentioned amount of gold.

The passenger was later identified as Mr Cong Ling, a Chinese national. He had arrived from Beijing, China by China Air flight No.CA-947. The flight was diverted to Mumbai Airport due to bleak weather conditions at the Delhi Airport and was further bound for Delhi in the same flight.

Mr Cong Ling along with the recovered gold bars weighing about 10 kg worth approximately INR 3.60 crore was handed over to the Customs Officials of Mumbai Airport for further action in the matter.

Earlier, on December 12, CISF had caught a couple carrying gold concealed inside a wristwatch, waistbelt buckle and M-seal tube at Kolkata Airport. The gold weighed about 335 grams which is worth approximately Rs 12 lakh. The passengers were handed over to the customs department.

In September, the CISF had detected six gold bars weighing about five-kilo grams and foreign currency worth Rs 20 lakh in two incidents at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. In the first incident, a Chinese national, Pucheng Yao, was found with five kg gold in the handbag. In the second incident, the foreign currency was recovered from an Indian passenger, Rajendra Shammy Raj. Both the passengers were unable to provide valid documents and were then handed over to the customs.

