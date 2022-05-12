Last Updated:

Citizens Condemn Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's Murder, Assert 'Hinduphobia Exists'

On Thursday, a Kashmiri Pandit clerk named Rahul Bhat was shot dead by two terrorists in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in J&K.

On Thursday, Kashmiri Pandit clerk Rahul Bhat was shot dead by two terrorists in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in J&K. According to Republic TV's sources, terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who worked as a clerk in the Tehsildar's Office in Chadoora, Budgam, where he was working on the Prime Minister's package for Kashmiri Pandits. J&K Police confirmed that the two terrorists used a pistol to shoot Rahul Bhat from close proximity.

As soon as the news was confirmed, citizens took to their Twitter handles, demanding justice for Rahul Bhat. They expressed their anger and condemned the horrendous killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

One netizen tweeted, "Bigoted hinduphobic terror! Coward Pakistan sponsored minions will face justice. Their spite against an innocent civilian is outrageous. Their threats will not change reality of transformation of J&K. Bharat seeks #JusticeForRahul."

Another one wrote, "While we are still trying to convince the esteemed intellectuals, academicians and the world that Hinduphobia exists, another innocent young Kashmiri Pandit was brutally murdered. This madness has to STOP!"

One other user wrote, "Such a shocking news that Rahul Bhat , a Kashmiri Pandit was killed for being a Pandit and a Hindu."

Another user wrote, "All politicians who instigate violence, their security should be withdrawn at once. No more appeasement. Very sad news  Rahul Bhat has passed away. Killed by barbarians just because he was a Hindu," while one other user wrote, "More than three decades later, Kashmiri Pandits are still facing this horrendous reality. Today tragically Rahul Bhat was killed."

Republic TV has learned that Rahul Bhat was attacked when he was working at the Tehsildar's office. Terrorists opened fire at him from close proximity. Bhat was admitted to a hospital in Budgam but due to his critical condition, he was moved to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

J&K Police and security forces launched a cordon search operation outside Tehsil Office where the attack took place, and also across the Chadoora area.

