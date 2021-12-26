Citizens to get revenue extract, mutation online soon: J&K Official

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The citizens in Jammu and Kashmir would get 'Fard' (revenue extract) and mutation online soon, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, said the department is in the process of making all their services available online through a single portal, installing auto-mutation process in the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), linking land records with other services, process of providing Fard and Mutation online.

"The aim is to minimise human interface and increase convenience to the citizens," he said. Within a couple of months of its launch, 'Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani', the land record portal launched by the Revenue department has crossed more than four lakh visitors.

The one of its kind initiative, wherein citizens can login and see the status of their land records, Jamabandi, Girdawari, Mutation and Mussavi online without visiting a Patwari or any revenue office free of cost.

Bidhuri appealed citizens to make best use of this initiative as updated jamabandies and other revenue records are regularly being hosted on the portal and grievances thereof settled and every landholder must visit the site and check the status of their revenue record to their convenience.

He also appealed citizens to voluntarily share and provide mobile number and Aadhaar to the revenue department for linking the same with their land records for achieving real time land transaction communication system, wherein the landholders will get information of any transaction, change, updation or verification of their Revenue records on real time basis. "This will also increase transparency and efficiency in the system with truthfulness to the record, and shall act as a check to any unwarranted change in revenue record or concealment thereof. Nobody will be able to enter into any arrangement without the actual consent of the landowner,” he said. PTI TAS MKJ MKJ

