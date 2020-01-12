CJI Bobde Indicates Possibility Of Developing Artificial Intelligence For Court System

Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday indicated the possibility of developing Artificial Intelligence for the court system while clarifying that technology will never replace human wisdom.

"We have a possibility of developing Artificial Intelligence for the court system. Only for the purpose of ensuring that the undue delay in justice is prevented," CJI said, while speaking at an event Bengaluru.

"I must make it clear at the outset as there are times when even judges have asked this. AI is not going to replace human judges or human discretion", he added.

Sharing the idea in much detail, Bobde said that the system can be useful for the repetitive, mathematical and mechanical parts of the judgments and there is a possibility of implementing AI in those areas.

CJI Bobde emphasized the need to develop AI for the judiciary while describing the number of cases that are pending in different courts. He said that some people are behind the bars for 10-15 years, and the judges are unable to attend to all of their cases. As the high courts and the Supreme Court take too long to pass the verdict, they feel releasing them on bail is just.

Focus on timely justice

CJI Bobde also recommended using every talent and skill to ensure that justice is delivered in a fair time.

"We must employ every talent, every skill we possess to ensure that justice is received within a reasonable time. Delayed justice can't be a reason for anybody to take the law into their hands. But it's very important for us as courts to ensure there's no undue delayed justice", he said.

CJI Bobde also said that pre-litigation mediation is the need of the hour, especially while tackling important pending cases. He stressed that pre-litigation mediation could solve problems in many areas.

He also stressed that the position of a judge is very unique under the constitution and they have to deal with a variety of problems.

"The foundation of civilisation rests on the law. Judicial officers have to deal with a variety of problems... Judges without adequate knowledge, skills and experience may cause distortion, delay and miscarriage of justice", CJI said.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Justice of India Bobde inaugurated the phase-1 of the new building of the Karnataka Judicial Academy on Crescent Road in Bengaluru. The new building has three floors, besides the ground floor and two basement floors.

