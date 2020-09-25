In The Post COVID-19 Era, Cleanliness Shall Be Important For Promoting Tourism

While the planet begins to gear itself up for celebrating World Tourism Day on September 27, several tourism organizations within the nation have come together and requested the government to pay special attention to waste management and recycling, stating the fact that cleanliness shall be key to attracting tourists from far and wide in the subcontinent after the pandemic is over.

The tourism industry, in the past, had a major contribution to the Gross Domestic Product(GDP) of the country and had also provided employment opportunities to several.

In the past, the Swacchha Survekshana (Cleanliness Survey), which was conducted by the central government, several cities of tourist interests had received a low rating. The survey had also mentioned that almost 50 percent of the most polluted cities happen to be in the subcontinent.

"The tourism sector is key for the revival of the economy of the subcontinent. Keeping the nation clean shall play an essential role in attracting more and more tourists in the post-COVID-19 pandemic times," said Pronab Sarkar, the President - Indian Association of Tour Operators - National Apex Body of Tour Operators.

Most kinds of pollution, especially when it comes to tourism can be avoided easily, added Sarkar.

"The pandemic has taught us that it is not possible to avoid plastics since they are used in a wide variety of other such as PPE Kits, sanitizer bottles among others. What we need, at present is to educate the general public about the disposal and how we can recycle them," says Nilesh Shah, the President of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa.

If proper education, with regards to the disposal and recycling, is given to the general public, then tourist hotspots with the nation would remain extremely clean, added Shah.

"The onus of maintaining cleanliness now shall not just fall on the government and municipal bodies, but on all individuals, social, voluntary organizations, and resident welfare associations across the nation," said Subhash Goyal, the secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH).

Along with the strengthening of the collection system, raising awareness among the common citizens will ensure that the amount of waste littered would reduce, added the consortium.