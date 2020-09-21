Indian Army Organises Annual 'Shikara Race' To Promote Tourism In Srinagar

The Indian Army on Sunday organized Shikara race in Srinagar’s world-famous Dal Lake to promote tourism in the newly formed Union Territory. Around 15 Shikaras participated in the competition.

Commanding Officer 20 RR, Colonel Praveen Kumar said, “This is our annual event, every year we organize Shikara race, and from past few years we have been organizing boat race for children too. But due to coronavirus, we could not do that this year. But as the situation is comparatively better now, in order to promote tourism Shikara union organized the Shikara race.”

The winner of the race thanked the Army for organising the competition. The tourists who came to Srinagar to witness the race said that events like this should be organised more often as they help in developing a good bond with the locals.

"We often come to Srinagar, but events like this help to develop bonding with the locals. We enjoyed the race a lot," Sindhu, a tourist said.

Govt announces economic package for J&K

To provide a breather to the ailing business community of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced an economic package of Rs 1,350 crore to the business sector saying that “this was just a beginning and more things were in offing.” Addressing a presser, he said that the government was considering a “structured package” for transporters, houseboat owners, shikara wallas, Pitu walas, and others, who have suffered enormously for the last 2 decades or so.

LG Sinha further said the Rs 1,350-crore economic package is for the business community, apart from the Rs 14,000-crore package announced for Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Aatmanirbhar Abhiyan'. He also announced stamp duty exemption for all borrowers till March 2021 for all borrowers.

“I am happy to announce one more landmark decision that from October 1, a special desk will be set up at every Jammu and Kashmir bank branch for youth including budding entrepreneurs,” the LG said.

While giving further details about this big economic package, Lt Guv Sinha said that his government is providing a “special loan package for the tourism sector” through Jammu and Kashmir bank. Taking care of the needs of the handicraft sector, he said, “Handloom and Handicraft artisans will get a credit card with 2 Lakh limits with only 7% interest rebate,”. Sinha, who was appointed the LG of Jammu and Kashmir in August, said the government is committed to the development of the newly formed Union Territory.

(With inputs from the agency. Image credits: ANI)