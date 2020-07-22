Study Suggests Climate Change Will Hamper Apple Production In Himachal Pradesh

A research conducted by the US National Science Foundation, analysed the impact of climate change on the production of apples in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh is the second largest apple producing state in India, right after Jammu and Kashmir. A change due to global warming is nothing new. Climate change and global warming have been a reason for many such issues in the past. The study also analyses various geoengineering methods. It was then they came to the conclusion that spraying sulphur dioxide is only a temporary solution.

Climate change to impact apple production

Alan Robock from Rutgers University, who is also a part of the research said that various things have been revealed during the research. He added, climate change will impact the winter period which is necessary for the plants. Thus affecting the apple production in India. Geoengineering will have its own benefits but they will be for a limited period of time, said Robock.

The researchers also prepared a climate model to understand temperature shifts which can be suitable for apple orchards. They designed the model keeping in mind the greenhouse gas emissions. However, Robock emphasised on the need for other studies as this was done keeping in mind a single climate change and geoengineering scenario for one crop.

According to a research published in the journal Climatic Change, researchers have come up with a way to combat global warming during a climatic emergency. This can be done by spraying sulphur dioxide into the upper atmosphere. However, this method has its own disadvantage. Spraying sulphur dioxide would create a cloud that would block solar radiation and keep the earth cool. Also, abruptly ending geoengineering might lead to a complete crop failure. Spraying sulphur dioxide would also have an impact on the flora and fauna, forcing them to move to another suitable habitat to survive.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)