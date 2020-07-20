Last Updated:

To Reduce Global Warming, Climate-friendly Cooling Must Be Made Essential Post Pandemic

The United Nations and International Energy Agency said that due to the rising temperatures, climate-friendly cooling mechanisms are required to save people.

Written By
Sounak Mitra
global warming

The United Nations and International Energy Agency have said that due to the rising temperatures all over the world, cooling mechanisms and technologies will be required to protect people from severe heatwaves. The UN body also added that it will help keep vaccines and food fresh. The climate-friendly cooling could help reduce 0.4°C of global warming by 2100, according to the reports. 

READ: Greta Thunberg Urges World Leaders To 'Face The Climate Change' And Build New Systems

Climate-friendly cooling

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and International Energy Agency (IEA) has emphasized that about  14 billion cooling appliances could be needed by 2050 all over the world as a result of global warming. Both the environment bodies added that countries must follow energy-efficient and climate-friendly cooling as part of their post-pandemic recovery plans. 
According to the latest report released on July 17, both the agencies stressed that there are 3.6 billion cooling appliances in use now. It also noted that rising demands for cooling could mean higher carbon emissions. The authorities reportedly said that climate-friendly and sustainable means of cooling is very important for the climate. It added that cooling is essential to protect vulnerable populations from the heatwave, keep vaccines and food fresh and viable. 

READ: Climate Change Makes Freak Siberian Heat 600 Times Likelier

UNEP and IEA said in their 48-page statement that all countries must abide by the climate-friendly cooling to avoid as much as 460 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in the next forty years. The report classifies that the global pandemic is a burning example of how cooling is important to society as many stuck indoors in hot climates during lockdowns. It also stressed that the global cooling infrastructure is very essential for storing and delivering a successful vaccine. The report also said that there are huge opportunities to invest in climate-friendly cooling to help curb the carbon emissions which plays a negative impact on the environment and disturbs the ecological balance. 

READ: Biden Hits Trump While Unveiling $2T Climate Plan

READ: Germany Aims To Make Its EU Presidency ‘climate Neutral’

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all