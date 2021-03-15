Closing Of Bhakra Dam In Punjab Will Affect water Supply Of Delhi: Delhi Health Minister 

Delhi is all set to face a water scarcity this summer as the Bhakra dam of Punjab will be closed for a month as it is all set to go for repairs. Speaking on this, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that this summer Delhi water shortage can deepen because of the Bhakra dam of Punjab being closed for a month.

Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain said, "Deliberations are being held, as the canals from Bhakra dam in Punjab will be closed for a month & it can risk upto 25% of the total water supply of Delhi. In case of any shortage of water in Delhi, all areas will be equally deprived of the resource." READ | Delhi Govt ramped up testing by 4 times, cases likely to increase: Satyendra Jain

The Nangal Hydel channel which draws water from the Beas River and transports it to Delhi, contributing 25% of the national capital’s water supply is proposed to be shut down from March 25 to April 24, for the cleaning of the spill gates of Bhakra and Nangal dams.

Delhi mostly relies upon water from rivers Yamuna and Ganga and groundwater aquifers for its water needs. And the shutdown of the Bhakra dam and Nangal dam that too for over a month can cause serious water shortage in Delhi.

'Postpone the repair of the dams'

In fact, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha has even requested the Haryana and the Central government to postpone the repair of the dams.

Water flows from the Bhakra dam in Himachal Pradesh and releases into the Nangal Hydel channel. This channel later becomes the Bhakra mainline and supplies irrigation water to Haryana. The power generated at the Bhakra Dam is distributed among Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Nangal channel fulfills 25% water requirement of Delhi

As per reports, Delhi gets at least 232 MGD (million gallons per day) water through the Nangal channel, which helps meet 25% of the city’s water requirement.

Especially in summers, Delhi's water shortage surges as the use of water increases. Raghav Chadha had revealed that the use of water during summers in Delhi spikes up to 1,000 MGD-1,200 MGD.