CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 10-point 'winter Action Plan' To Curb Pollution In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a 10-point 'winter action plan' on Monday to tackle air pollution in Delhi as the forecast suggests that air quality will deteriorate soon. The Delhi government has formed teams to check garbage burning, dust and vehicular emissions. Kejriwal said that even though the pollution in Delhi is under control, it will rise with stubble burning in the neighbouring states in winters. CM Kejriwal said, "I have been posting Delhi's air quality recordings since September 15, and we have seen that Delhi's pollution levels are in control. But since the central and neighbouring state governments have not done much to help farmers, Delhi's air quality will start deteriorating in a few days because of stubble burning.”

The Delhi government announced the formation of 75 teams for the inspection of construction sites to check dust pollution. Further, there will be teams to monitor pollution hotspots in the city. CM Arvind Kejriwal further said that 250 teams have been deployed across the city to enforce a ban on garbage burning in the national capital. The Green War Rooms will be strengthened and a mass awareness campaign will be conducted for the winter action plan. He also said that strict action will be taken to address the traffic jam on 64 identified roads to reduce vehicular pollution. The pollution under control (PUC) will be followed to check the vehicles.

The Chief Minister urged the people to download the Green Delhi App and report activities that pollute the location. Through the app, the government will also identify pollution hotspots and take adequate measures to solve the problem. An Eco waste park will be constructed in the city, which is the first such park being constructed in the country, said Kejriwal. He also said that twenty acres of land has been allotted for the project.

The anti-stubble burning project

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that he has asked the Central government and the neighbouring states to stop stubble burning as it has a drastic impact on the national capital's air quality. He said, “Instead of playing the blame-counter blame game, we have found a solution to stubble burning. We have requested the central government to take into consideration our request and hope this alternate plan will be implemented."