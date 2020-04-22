Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Says It's 'heartening' To See Wuhan Returning To Normalcy

As Wuhan city, where the novel Coronavirus originated, is resuming to normalcy, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that it is 'Heartening' to see the picture of the Chinese city, Wuhan returning to normalcy after the tough battle with COVID-19. Praising the people of Wuhan the CM further asserted that they fought against the virus resolutely and thus, the got the pandemic under control.

READ | NSA Doval orders 3 'post-Covid' national security scenario studies; will report to PM Modi

Taking to Twitter the CM shared an image of the Wuhan City's busy roads and called it an 'image of hope'.

Heartening to see the picture of Chinese city, Wuhan, where life is returning to normalcy again after the tough battle with #Covid_19. People fought against the virus resolutely & pandemic is under control now. pic.twitter.com/9eFPymJx6W — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 22, 2020

READ | Rajasthan to roll out mobile OPD services from Wednesday

Taking inspiration from the city Chief Minister further said that If people of Wuhan can overcome this crisis, so can India. It simply requires power and determination. He also hoped for a normal life soon after defeating the virus.

The picture of Wuhan is the image of hope. If people of Wuhan can overcome this crisis, so we can. It simply requires will power & determination.

Let us be hopeful, the virus will be defeated & life would be normal once again. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 22, 2020

READ | COVID-19: India witnesses drastic shortage in blood supplies amid lockdown

COVID-19 situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases. While 603 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,260 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

READ | Goa CM thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for new MHA guidelines on seafarers