Uttarakhand CM Conducts Aerial Survey Of Areas Affected By Rainfall, Estimates Losses

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall in the state. The Chief Minister was accompanied by state Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kunar. The delegation led by CM Dhami later evaluated the estimate of losses after reaching Rudraprayag.

At least 16 people have lost their lives due to havoc created by the incessant rain as the state witnesses heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, further triggering landslides and a flood-like situation, leaving authorities and administration in deep distress.

अतिवृष्टि से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण किया और रुद्रप्रयाग पहुंचकर आपदा से हुए नुकसान का जायजा लिया।



प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि आपदा से प्रभावित लोगों की हर संभव मदद की जाए।



इस अवसर पर आपदा प्रबंधन मंत्री @drdhansinghuk जी एवं डीजीपी अशोक कुमार साथ रहे। pic.twitter.com/a1JNY5vOXj — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 19, 2021

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged people in Uttarakhand not to panic and assured them that the government will be providing all help to people during this hard time.

सरकार अतिवृष्टि के कारण आई आपदा से निपटने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास कर रही है, आप सभी से अनुरोध है कि कृपया धैर्य रखें।

हम सभी साथ मिलकर प्रदेश को इस कठिन परिस्थिति से बाहर निकालेंगे। pic.twitter.com/n6VpGPF9Zu — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 19, 2021

NDRF deployed, helicopters commissioned for rescue ops

All gates of Nanak Sagar Dam in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar were opened following a rise in the water level in the afternoon. The NDRF team is currently carrying out rescue operations in different parts of the state. The Uttarakhand CM informed that he will be staying amongst people in Champawat as the region is currently under major devastation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with the Uttarakhand CM to take account of the situation.

"Prime Minister and Home Minister have been briefed on the situation. Houses, bridges etc have been damaged and 16 people have died so far. Three (Army) helicopters to be deployed for rescue operations," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said. The CM while briefing media persons emphasized the losses, especially to crops, fields, and lives.

The current situation has resulted in many national highways and roads being closed due to landslide debris blocking vehicular movement.

News agency ANI shared a video in which the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) can be seen rescuing people from a car stuck at the Lambagad nullah (drain) near Badrinath's National Highway due to bad weather conditions. The BRO was assisted by JCB machines as the car was stuck in a strong current.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Occupants of a car that was stuck at the swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway, due to incessant rainfall in the region, was rescued by BRO (Border Roads Organisation) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ACek12nzwF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Govt extends help to people affected by Uttarakhand rains

The state government has been monitoring the situation further deploying forces to rescue people and take them to safer places. Also, a helpline number has been provided for seeking assistance. Issuing the helpline number, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department wrote, 'Heavy rainfall is occurring in many areas of Uttarakhand. Due to this, Shri Badrinath Dham Yatra has been stopped for some time. Snowfall in the upper regions of the state and moderate to intense thunder in some areas along with lightning and hail is also expected.'

The state will witness some relief from the incessant rains as the weather department has indicated a "significant reduction in rainfall activity over Uttarakhand from today", predicting "isolated to scattered" showers.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI