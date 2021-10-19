Last Updated:

Uttarakhand CM Conducts Aerial Survey Of Areas Affected By Rainfall, Estimates Losses

At least 16 people have lost their lives due to havoc created by the incessant rain as Uttarakhand saw heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third straight day

Written By
Deepan Chattopadhyay
Uttarakhand

IMAGE: ANI


Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall in the state. The Chief Minister was accompanied by state Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and state Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kunar. The delegation led by CM Dhami later evaluated the estimate of losses after reaching Rudraprayag.

At least 16 people have lost their lives due to havoc created by the incessant rain as the state witnesses heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, further triggering landslides and a flood-like situation, leaving authorities and administration in deep distress.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged people in Uttarakhand not to panic and assured them that the government will be providing all help to people during this hard time.

NDRF deployed, helicopters commissioned for rescue ops

All gates of Nanak Sagar Dam in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar were opened following a rise in the water level in the afternoon. The NDRF team is currently carrying out rescue operations in different parts of the state. The Uttarakhand CM informed that he will be staying amongst people in Champawat as the region is currently under major devastation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with the Uttarakhand CM to take account of the situation. 

READ | Uttarakhand rains: Many feared stranded after cloudburst reported in Nainital

"Prime Minister and Home Minister have been briefed on the situation. Houses, bridges etc have been damaged and 16 people have died so far. Three (Army) helicopters to be deployed for rescue operations," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said. The CM while briefing media persons emphasized the losses, especially to crops, fields, and lives.

READ | Uttarakhand rains: Locals alert biker present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani

The current situation has resulted in many national highways and roads being closed due to landslide debris blocking vehicular movement.

News agency ANI shared a video in which the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) can be seen rescuing people from a car stuck at the Lambagad nullah (drain) near Badrinath's National Highway due to bad weather conditions. The BRO was assisted by JCB machines as the car was stuck in a strong current.

READ | Uttarakhand rains: 3 helicopters called for rescue ops, CM avers ‘working to help people'

Govt extends help to people affected by Uttarakhand rains

The state government has been monitoring the situation further deploying forces to rescue people and take them to safer places. Also, a helpline number has been provided for seeking assistance. Issuing the helpline number, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department wrote, 'Heavy rainfall is occurring in many areas of Uttarakhand. Due to this, Shri Badrinath Dham Yatra has been stopped for some time. Snowfall in the upper regions of the state and moderate to intense thunder in some areas along with lightning and hail is also expected.'

READ | Uttarakhand rains: Arvind Kejriwal asks AAP workers to help locals in every way possible

The state will witness some relief from the incessant rains as the weather department has indicated a "significant reduction in rainfall activity over Uttarakhand from today", predicting "isolated to scattered" showers.

Inputs: ANI

Image: ANI

READ | Uttarakhand floods visuals capture havoc caused by incessant downpour; NDRF deployed
Tags: Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand rains
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND