CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Hints At Having Three Capitals In Andhra Pradesh

As per the recent developments, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy has hinted that the state may have three capitals and suggested a possibility of decentralisation. While speaking to the media about decentralisation, Jagan Mohan Reddy also cited the example of South Africa. He stressed that the mindset of having the state capital in one place should change.

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Decentralisation

Speaking about having three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals”.

Talking about the expenditure on setting up an executive capital at Visakhapatnam CM Reddy said that the new development may not cost much. He further stated, “That city has all facilities for employees to work. One Metro rail is enough. We have to think seriously. For that sake, we already have constituted a committee. That committee is studying. It may submit its report within a week or 10 days. The committee is preparing a detailed report. We have to discuss in depth on it, take a good decision, and go ahead so that future generations will be benefitted."

GVL Narsimha Rao’s response to Reddy’s announcement on capitals

Replying to Reddy's statement in the state Assembly, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted: "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan has made a statement today in the state assembly about his plans for the state capital. On 28th August, I had predicted in a Press Conference that the state government has plans for a new capital city."

