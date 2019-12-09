'Hats Off KCR!': Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Backs Police On Hyderabad Rapists' Encounter

Backing the Telangana police for the Hyderabad encounter Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday hailed Telangana CM K Chandrashekhara Rao and the police for the feat, according to PTI. The Andhra CM is a close friend of KCR, who attended his swearing-in ceremony in June 2019. The Cyberabad police had killed all four accused in the Disha rape case on December 6 in a police encounter.

Jagan backs Hyderabad encounter

"Hats off to KCR, Telangana police officers": Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over encounter killings of four accused in gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2019

Telangana HC hears petition

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court which is hearing a plea against the Hyderabad encounter, demanding a probe into the incident has postponed the hearing to Thursday. he High Court has also ordered the body of the four accused to be preserved until Friday. This petition has been reportedly filed with the Uppal Police by D Praveen Kumar, president of Nenu Saitham organization alleging that it is a fake encounter. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission which has already examined the bodies of the encounter-killed accused has called the victim's family in for questioning.

Hyderabad Encounter: Telangana High Court to hear case on December 12

SC to hear petition against encounter

Similarly, a Supreme Court bench consisting of CJI Bobde and Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant has agreed to hear the petition filed demanding a probe into the incident on Wednesday. The petition filed by advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday demands an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the encounter which killed all four rape accused in the Disha gangrape case. The petitioners had claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters.

Supreme Court to hear petition demanding probe into Hyderabad encounter on Wednesday

Police reveal encounter details

Earlier on Friday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing, resulting in their deaths. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.