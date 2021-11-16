CM KCR Calls For Maha Dharna On Nov 18 Against Center Over Paddy Procurement

After the political war of words between the TRS and BJP in the state of Telangana over the paddy procurement, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked the Central government to be transparent and clear with the procurement of paddy and should also set target of procurement. CM KCR announced that TRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs will organise a Maha Dharna between 11 am to 2 pm on November 18 urging the BJP to procure paddy from the state farmers. Later the TRS leaders will head to Raj Bhavan to submit a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the issue.

CM KCR slams centre for projecting dual approach over paddy row

While addressing a press conference, CM KCR said had called up Union Minister three times but did not get proper answer. He went on to add that the Central government was adopting a dual approach in purchasing paddy from state. He further stated that the Centre is dealing with system of justice in different ways with each state.

“I will write letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister tomorrow over paddy procurement. Our hunt will not stop - our struggle will continue and we will fight till the end,” Chief Minister said.

TRS allegedly attacks BJP at Suryapet

Earlier there was a clash which broke out between TRS and BJP workers in Suryapet district of Telangana, where both parties used stones and slippers to attack on each other. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay who is on a tour to meet farmers in various districts visited Suryapet today, during which TRS leaders confronted BJP state president along with his cadre who visited Suryapet. Stones and slippers were hurled on both sides, TRS followers thrashed BJP followers with sticks and also BJP vehicles have been damaged. To bring the situation under control heavy police was deployed and A case being registered.

