CM Kejriwal recommends names of Atishi, Bharadwaj for appointment as ministers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to President Droupadi Murmu for appointments as ministers in the Cabinet, officials said on Thursday.

However, their appointment will only be effective once the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are accepted by the President, they added.

Following the resignations by Sisodia and Jain, two Cabinet berths have fallen vacant. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recommended the names of Atishi and Bharadwaj to Saxena for elevation as Cabinet ministers.

"LG upon receipt of recommendation by chief minister on March 1, to appoint Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj as ministers, has recommended the same to the President on the same day. Since, at any given time there can be only six ministers in Delhi, their appointment will become effective only once the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain sent to the President, just a day before on February 28, is accepted," said a Raj Niwas official.